AddThis connects people to content and enables marketers to develop more personal and effective relationships with their current and future customers.
Over the past decade, over 15 million sites — from Fortune 100 companies to individual bloggers — have adopted AddThis’ expanding suite of customizable website marketing tools to increase social sharing, improve engagement and drive conversions.
As a result, AddThis offers unparalleled insight into the interests and behaviors of over 1.9 billion web visitors. This vast global footprint reaches 96% of the U.S. web — ranking above Google and Facebook in comScore for distributed content and ad reach.
Hundreds of brands and agencies now work with AddThis' sophisticated Audience Intelligence (Ai) platform to discover unexpected audience insights, inform campaign strategies and seamlessly execute effective campaigns through paid, earned or owned media.
Our company is proud to touch the lives of so many people across the web.
Take risks. Share opinions, challenge ourselves. Push the envelope on design and technology.
Listen to feedback and embrace change. Learn and keep moving.
Embrace individuality and value expertise. Respect different perspectives.
We embed ROI-driven thinking into our daily activity.
We are accountable to each other. We don’t mince words – we are direct and straightforward.
We want to win and we want to help our customers to win.