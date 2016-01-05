Oracle Corporation is a leading integrated technology company providing technology solutions for businesses worldwide. Oracle delivers a wide array of databases, applications, storage, servers, and cloud technologies to empower and accelerate modern businesses. Oracle is led by CEOs Mark Hurd and Safra Catz, and was founded in 1977 by Larry Ellison.

For more than 40 years businesses of all sizes have trusted Oracle to provide modern, comprehensive, and scalable technology solutions. Oracle is the number one data warehouse, the number one embedded database, the number one in lead management and marketing automation, and is trusted by leaders across the globe in industries such as retail, manufacturing, banking, automotive, and pharmaceuticals. More than 420,000 customers across 195 countries and territories use Oracle technology to increase responsiveness, accelerate analytical performance, connect people to innovation, simplify workflows, and enable their competitive edge.

Flexibility is central to modern businesses. Customers are social and digital natives, and workforces are becoming increasingly mobile. On January 5, 2016, Oracle announced it had signed an agreement to acquire AddThis. As one of the leading providers in audience insight, publisher personalization, and activation tools, AddThis provides key audience measurements and enables unmatched audience segment quality, scale, and insight to Oracle’s Data-as-a-Service business, Oracle Data Cloud.

Empowering companies with the latest information in real-time impacts both workers and customers, generating deeper analysis by bringing together accessible data and a powerful insight platform. Together, each component provides increased efficiency to create opportunity and achieve more while driving innovation for long-term success.