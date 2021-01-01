WHY USE ADDTHIS SHARE BUTTONS ON YOUR BLOGGER SITE?
AddThis share buttons enable you to promote your content on multiple platforms, and customize your look and feel to match your style. AddThis share buttons for Blogger provide analytics to show how your content is being shared, and what content is most popular.
FEATURES
ALREADY REGISTERED FOR ADDTHIS FOR YOUR BLOGGER SITE?
Learn how to install the AddThis share buttons on your Blogger site with our “How to Install the AddThis Tools in Blogger” tutorial video in the AddThis Academy.
WHAT IS BLOGGER?
Blogger is a service that allows individuals and organizations to publish and host blog content online.