WHY USE ADDTHIS SHARE BUTTONS ON YOUR BLOGGER SITE?

AddThis share buttons enable you to promote your content on multiple platforms, and customize your look and feel to match your style. AddThis share buttons for Blogger provide analytics to show how your content is being shared, and what content is most popular.

FEATURES

Choose how share buttons appear on your page

Personalize sharing buttons to match each user, or pick specific services to display to everyone

Control the number of social platforms you feature

Include share counts to leverage social proof and encourage interaction

Get Share Buttons for Blogger

ALREADY REGISTERED FOR ADDTHIS FOR YOUR BLOGGER SITE?

Learn how to install the AddThis share buttons on your Blogger site with our “How to Install the AddThis Tools in Blogger” tutorial video in the AddThis Academy.

WHAT IS BLOGGER?

Blogger is a service that allows individuals and organizations to publish and host blog content online.