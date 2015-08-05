Join millions of brands who use AddThis ecommerce tools to grow their websites.
Easily install and customize a suite of powerful, free ecommerce tools that will help you reach new customers.
Capture leads and send them directly to your existing email tools.
No paid plans, no contracts, no fees – ever. Here’s how to install AddThis ecommerce tools on your site. It only takes a few minutes to activate and get started!
Works with most ecommerce platforms and content management systems.See all CMS plugins
Use AddThis Analytics to discover share counts, conversion rates, and more.Learn more about Analytics
See how Cartelligent used AddThis to skyrocket leads by 445%.Read More
Contact an AddThis Expert for help that’s specific to you.Contact an expert