View different examples of AddThis website tools and learn how they can benefit you.

Share Buttons

Increase visibility and make your content easily shared across the biggest social media channels like Facebook, Weibo, VK, and WhatsApp with our social Share Buttons.

Helps Publishers With:

  • Increasing Brand Awareness and Recognition
  • Generating New Visitors

Tool Types:

  1. Floating Bar
  2. Inline
  3. Expanding
  4. Image Sharing
  5. Popup
  6. Banner
  7. Slider

List Building

Grow your email list using our List Building feature! Connect directly to email marketing platforms including MailChimp, AWeber, Campaign Monitor, and Mad Mimi.

Helps Publishers With:

  • Growing Your Email List
  • Increasing Order Value
  • Converting Visitors into Customers
  • Reducing Cart Abandonment

Tool Types:

  1. Banner
  2. Popup
  3. Slider

Tip Jar

Raise money in more ways than just ads, with no hassle. The Tip Jar connects your visitors to the web's most trusted payment platforms — no additional service or registration fees.

Helps Publishers With:

  • Monetizing Your Website Traffic
  • Raising Funds for Your Cause

Tool Type:

  1. Inline

Follow Buttons

Build your social media following, one fan at a time, with easy-to-install Follow Buttons. Connect to over 65 social networks, including Facebook, Snapchat, Instagram, and more.

Helps Publishers With:

  • Increasing Brand Recognition
  • Creating Lifetime Fans

Tool Types:

  1. Header
  2. Inline

Link Promotion

Use the Link Promotion tool to increase sales and drive traffic to specific pages on your site. Promote discounts, new articles, website alerts and much more!

Helps Publishers With:

  • Increasing Sales
  • Reducing Cart Abandonment
  • Increasing Visibility for New Content or Products

Tool Types:

  1. Banner
  2. Popup
  3. Slider

Related Posts

Reduce website bounce rate and keep visitors engaged by showing relevant content using the Related Posts tool.

Helps Publishers With:

  • Reducing Bounce Rate
  • Increasing Time Spent on Site

Tool Types:

  1. Footer
  2. Inline
  3. Slider