View different examples of AddThis website tools and learn how they can benefit you.
Increase visibility and make your content easily shared across the biggest social media channels like Facebook, Weibo, VK, and WhatsApp with our social Share Buttons.
Helps Publishers With:
Tool Types:
Grow your email list using our List Building feature! Connect directly to email marketing platforms including MailChimp, AWeber, Campaign Monitor, and Mad Mimi.
Helps Publishers With:
Tool Types:
Raise money in more ways than just ads, with no hassle. The Tip Jar connects your visitors to the web's most trusted payment platforms — no additional service or registration fees.
Helps Publishers With:
Tool Type:
Build your social media following, one fan at a time, with easy-to-install Follow Buttons. Connect to over 65 social networks, including Facebook, Snapchat, Instagram, and more.
Helps Publishers With:
Tool Types:
Use the Link Promotion tool to increase sales and drive traffic to specific pages on your site. Promote discounts, new articles, website alerts and much more!
Helps Publishers With:
Tool Types:
At AddThis, we believe in simplicity. That's why we are providing you with free tools to help increase your online sales. No paid plans, no contracts, no pulling out your credit card. Just the simple freedom to use what you want, when you want it.Sign up, it's free!