Why Choose AddThis?
Take your website from good to great using our best-in-class marketing tools. See how we compare to other social sharing and ecommerce solutions.
Our powerful suite of free marketing tools helps millions of brands grow their websites.
Ready to join them?
Take your website from good to great using our best-in-class marketing tools. See how we compare to other social sharing and ecommerce solutions.
|
ShareThis
|
AddToAny
|
Sumo
|
Shareaholic
|Share Tools
|Follow Tools
|Related Post Tools
|Link Promotion Tools
|List Building Tools
|Unlimited Domains
|WordPress Plugin
|Analytics Dashboard
|Google AMP Support
|Tool Configuration
|Customization
|24/7 Service
Ready to take your website to the next level? Install AddThis tools in just a few minutes. Watch this quick video to learn how.
If you work for a large company or organization and need an enterprise solution, we have team members ready to work with you. Please reach out to our dedicated Customer Experience team and we will set you up with all you need.
Custom design support
White glove service
Priority support