AddThis Tools

Learn more about the website marketing tools we offer and how they can help you achieve your goals.
Make your content easily shareable with just one click. Connect to 200+ global social media platforms, including Facebook, Twitter, Pinterest, WhatsApp, WeChat, Kakao, and more.
Helps You:
Grow your email list and subscribers with our List Building tool. Integrate seamlessly with top email marketing platforms like MailChimp, HubSpot, Campaign Monitor, and more.
Helps You:
Give your supporters another way to donate and support your cause with our Tip Jar tool! Connect to major online payment platforms you trust, like PayPal, Venmo, and more.
Helps You:
Build your audience one fan at a time with our Follow Buttons. Make it simple for your visitors to follow you on 65+ social networks, including Facebook, Instagram, Snapchat, and more.
Helps You:
Drive sales and direct traffic to specific content you want to feature on your website. Showcase new blogs, discounts, web alerts, and more using the Link Promotion tool!
Helps You:
Keep your visitors engaged and reduce your bounce rate. Recommend relevant content to keep your readers on your site longer with our Related Posts tool!
Helps You:
It only takes a few minutes to install our tools. The best part? They’re free. No paid plans, no contracts, no hidden fees—ever.Sign up, it's free!