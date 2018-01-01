Dashboard

Link Promotion

Showcase important messages, promote discounts, and drive traffic to specific content with the AddThis Link Promotion tool.

Activate
boost traffic
Boost Traffic to New Content

Drive visitors to specific content you want to promote.

reduce cart abandonment
Reduce Cart Abandonment

Offer free shipping or a discount to help close that sale.

increase order value
Increase Sales

Encourage more sales with new offers and product announcements.

reduce bounce rate
Reduce Bounce Rate

Engage visitors with new content to keep them on your site longer.

Link Promotion Slider

Present a clear call-to-action for your website visitors with the Link Promotion Slider! Increase the chances they’ll convert or engage with your site further. Customize how it appears and establish parameters on when and who to target.

Activate View Example

Link Promotion Features

laptop customizable tools

Free & Customizable

All of our tools have been free since 2018. And you have the ability to:

  • Choose custom colors
  • Change the size and shape of the buttons
  • Customize to match your branding
smart sorting laptop and icons

Easy to Install & Use

You don’t need to be a developer to use AddThis tools. Just place our JavaScript code in the body of any pages where you’d like the tool to appear – that’s it!

smart sorting laptop and icons

Track Analytics

Once the Link Promotion tool is set up, you can track how many site visitors shared your pages on your AddThis dashboard. And receive a weekly digest with stats on how your content performed!

Install Link Promotion
Need help? Contact our support team.

Easy and Free to Install

It only takes a few minutes to install our tools. The best part? They’re free. No paid plans, no contracts, no hidden fees—ever.

Sign up, it's free!