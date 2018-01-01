Easily collect emails and grow your subscribers with the AddThis List Building tool.
Grow your subscribers. Stay in touch with people interested in your brand.
Offer free shipping or a discount in exchange for your visitors’ email.
Boost sale order value and provide access to exclusive offers.
Collect more leads. Nurture them through your customer journey.
The List Building Popup appears boldly in the center of your screen, where it captures the most attention! Add your own twist to the List Building Popup by incorporating your company’s branding. Establish parameters on when and who to target with your call-to-action.
Increase sales and capture more emails as visitors interact with your content. The List Building Slider glides in when someone scrolls to the bottom of the page. Add flair to the design and incorporate your company’s branding. Establish parameters on when and who to target with your call-to-action.
All of our tools have been free since 2018. And you have the ability to:
You don’t need to be a developer to use AddThis tools. Just place our JavaScript code in the body of any pages where you’d like the tool to appear – that’s it!
Once the List Building tool is set up, you can track how many site visitors shared your pages on your AddThis dashboard. And receive a weekly digest with stats on how your content performed!
It only takes a few minutes to install our tools. The best part? They’re free. No paid plans, no contracts, no hidden fees—ever.