WHAT IS JOOMLA?

Joomla is a free, open-source content management system (CMS) that allows users to build websites and publish content online.

WHY ADD SHARE BUTTONS TO YOUR JOOMLA SITE?

Adding our share buttons for Joomla to your Joomla website is a great way to get more of your content distributed online. The more your content is shared, the more traffic you’ll drive back to your site. AddThis share buttons are easy to add, and also provide detailed analytics that will help you become a more effective publisher.

FEATURES

Choose where the share buttons appear on your page

Control how many buttons you want to show

Include share counts to encourage sharing

Personalize sharing buttons to each user or pick them yourself

Get Share Buttons for Joomla