What You Should Know

Privacy-first policies ensure a trusted web experience and build confidence for a personalized Internet moving forward. Your privacy is important. Here's how we respect it.

Frequently Asked Questions for Website Publishers

These questions are designed to provide website publishers (i.e., owners or operators of a website or mobile device application that makes the AddThis Tools available on their site or mobile device application) with information on AddThis’ practices. Please review our full Privacy Policy and Terms of Service for more details.

Q: What kinds of visitor data does AddThis receive from my website?

AddThis provides you with tools that collect information from visitors to your website or mobile device application. This information does not directly identify an individual and is instead designed to identify the devices used by your visitors. However, in certain circumstances, the visitor may opt to share their email address with AddThis to facilitate the services. These email addresses are not used for online behavioral advertising.

Q: Can visitors to my website opt out of interest based advertising facilitated by AddThis?

Visitors can easily opt out of interest based advertising facilitated by the AddThis tools at any time using the AddThis opt out. This opt out will prevent advertisers from receiving any data about the opted-out visitors. This will also prevent you from learning about the interests of these visitors, as well as personalizing your content or services for them.

Q: What sort of reports will I receive and how can I use them?

We provide you with analytics reports we create using aggregate data. For example, if you want to know how many people shared content on your site, we can assign a randomly generated ID to each web browser and count them. In addition, we can use aggregated browsing data to tell you whether the people most likely to share your pages to their friends are sports fans. This allows you to better understand your visitors and better tailor your site and its content for their needs and interests.

Q: How do I let my visitors know I am using tools that may collect data for the purposes of interest based advertising?

You are required to provide any legally required notices, such as privacy policy language, banners or overlays, to alert your visitors to the use of cookies. You must also allow your visitors to opt out of data collection for the purposes of interest based advertising. You can provide one of the following links in your privacy policy to comply with this opt out requirement:

For U.S. properties, include a link to the DAA opt-out program (currently available at http://www.aboutads.info/choices/) or the NAI opt out program (currently available at http://www.networkadvertising.org/choices/);

For EU/EEA properties, insert a link to the EDAA opt-out program (currently available at http://www.youronlinechoices.eu/); or

In any other global region, provide a link to the AddThis Privacy Policy.

Q: To what geographic locations will my visitors’ data be transferred?

The data you provide to us may be transferred on a global basis. We will transfer this data to countries (including the United States) where data protection laws may differ from those in the originating country. Transfers of personal information to countries outside the European Economic Area will be subject to the requirements of the European Union Standard Contractual Clauses.

Q: What types of data will AddThis not accept?

AddThis may, at our sole discretion, decline to receive your data. We prohibit you from sending us any data that has been collected from websites directed towards children under the age of 13 or any data that is sensitive, as defined under data protection laws or self-regulatory codes. We also will not accept any data that is pornographic or indecent.

Q: What advertising industry groups is AddThis a member of?

AddThis is a member of several industry groups including the Network Advertising Initiative (“NAI”), the Digital Advertising Alliance (“DAA”), European Digital Advertising Alliance (“EDAA”) and the Interactive Advertising Bureau (“IAB”). Read more about our industry and self-regulatory partnerships.