Legal Policies
AddThis is a member of several industry groups that focus on effective communication, best practices, and policy review in the field of interest-based advertising.
"...the nation's largest media and marketing associations have come together to launch this Program, which gives consumers
a better understanding of and greater control over ads that are customized based on their online behavior (also called "interest-based"
advertising). Our participating companies share a commitment to delivering consumers a robust and credible Program of notice and choice
for online behavioral advertising, and to enhancing consumer confidence in the online medium."
— AboutAds.info
The AddThis opt-out is available through the Program's unified opt-out, and implements the Consumer Opt Out Page specification for effective and secure consumer opt-out.
"The NAI (Network Advertising Initiative) is a cooperative of online marketing and analytics companies committed to building
consumer awareness and establishing responsible business and data management practices and standards."
— NetworkAdvertising.org
AddThis is a full member of the NAI and adheres to the NAI Code of Conduct. The NAI is also a member of the Digital Advertising Alliance, the organization promoting the Self-Regulatory Principles for Online Behavioral Advertising.
"The Interactive Advertising Bureau (IAB) is comprised of more than 460 leading media and technology companies who are responsible
for selling 86% of online advertising in the United States... The IAB educates marketers, agencies, media companies and the wider business
community about the value of interactive advertising. Working with its member companies, the IAB evaluates and recommends standards and
practices and fields critical research on interactive advertising."
— IAB.net
AddThis is a member of the IAB and follows the Code of Conduct. The IAB is a member of the Digital Advertising Alliance, the organization promoting the Self-Regulatory Principles for Online Behavioral Advertising.
"The European Interactive Digital Advertising Alliance has been founded by a European industry coalition representing advertisers,
the advertising agency sector, the direct marketing sector, the advertising network sector and the media sector. EDAA's principal purpose
is to licence the 'OBA Icon' to companies involved in Online Behavioural Advertising across Europe.”
— EDAA.eu
AddThis is a member of the EDAA and follows the IAB Europe OBA Framework. AddThis has been awarded ePrivacy's "EDAA Trust Seal", a seal of approval that attests to AddThis’s fulfillment of and compliance with the IAB Europe OBA Framework.
* You may see AddThis referred to as Clearspring Technologies in third-party opt-out systems. We've recently rebranded Clearspring as AddThis, so please bear with us as we make the changes.