Legal Policies
When a website visitor visits a Publisher Site, Oracle and Oracle Partners to set cookies and fire pixels to collect AddThis Data to enable the synchronization of internal unique identifiers between AddThis and our third party partners and to facilitate online behavioral advertising as described in detail in the Privacy Policy.
Please see the “What are your choices?” section in the Privacy Policy for more information.
This list is subject to change at AddThis’ sole discretion. Capitalized terms used herein have the meanings assigned to them in the AddThis Privacy Policy.