Share Buttons for AMP

Make it easier for your audience to share content from your AMP pages. Connect to 200+ global social networks and drive new visitors to your site with the AddThis Share Buttons.
AMP pages load almost instantaneously. Your social sharing tools should too. AddThis Inline and Floating Share Buttons are custom built for AMP and encourage visitors to share as they interact with your content.
Custom made for AMP websites
Reach an audience across 200+ social networks
Easily customize to match your brand’s style
Simple and quick installation
Watch our brief tutorial to learn how you can install our Share Buttons on your site!
Let us know what other social share button features or AddThis tools would make your life easier on AMP.