Share Buttons for Shopify

WHAT IS SHOPIFY?
Shopify is a popular ecommerce platform that allows you to build your own online store. Shopify powers 243,000 online stores and has helped process $14 billion in sales.
WHY ADD SHARE BUTTONS TO YOUR SHOPIFY SITE?
Adding share buttons to your Shopify site is a great way to get your product pages shared online and to increase sales from social media. AddThis share buttons also come with detailed analytics to help you become a more effective online marketer.
FEATURES
Learn how to install the AddThis share buttons on your Shopify website with our
“How to Install the AddThis Tools in Shopify" tutorial video in the AddThis Academy.