WHAT IS SHOPIFY?

Shopify is a popular ecommerce platform that allows you to build your own online store. Shopify powers 243,000 online stores and has helped process $14 billion in sales.

WHY ADD SHARE BUTTONS TO YOUR SHOPIFY SITE?

Adding share buttons to your Shopify site is a great way to get your product pages shared online and to increase sales from social media. AddThis share buttons also come with detailed analytics to help you become a more effective online marketer.

FEATURES

Choose where the share buttons appear on your page

Control how many buttons you want to show

Include share counts to encourage sharing

Personalize sharing buttons to each user or pick them yourself

Get Share Buttons for Shopify