Try It Out!

Our newest sharing addition is the Slack Share Button. Encourage your visitors to share content they’re engaging with, or products they like, to anyone in their Slack channels with one click of a button. Shared content will come through as “Shared via AddThis” to any channel you choose to share with. You can even edit a post once it’s been shared to Slack as you would any other normal post.

With over 1 million users, and more being added every day, Slack is widely used messaging platform, especially among businesses. It’s a great way to reach the masses and start growing your brand immediately.

Activate